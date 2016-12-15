CDOT: Salt Brine Will Help Keep Roads Clear This Winter

December 15, 2016 1:24 PM
Filed Under: CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Magnesium Chloride, Salt Brine

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation has added another tool to its arsenal to fight slick and icy roads this winter– salt brine.

CDOT says it’s a preventative measure so it’s placed on the roads before a storm hits. The brine includes three all-natural ingredients, salt, water and an anti-corrosion additive.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The salt CDOT uses comes from Salt Lake in Utah through an evaporation process.

Magnesium chloride (credit: CBS)

A demonstration of the new salt CDOT is using (credit: CBS)

CDOT says it’s not getting rid of the old method, magnesium chloride, just using the salt as an additional tool to be used before a storm. Magnesium chloride will be used when the temperature drops to below 20 degrees.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The salt mixture is cheaper than other methods and will help prevent flash freezing often seen during the evening commute.

“Brine has more surface area and it breaks the snowpack. So what we’re doing now is being more proactive and more aggressive,” said CDOT spokesman John Lorme.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Eric Dee says:
    December 16, 2016 at 10:33 am

    Salt will cause all of our vehicles to RUST!

    \

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Michael Harl says:
    December 16, 2016 at 2:34 pm

    I like my cars to stay rust free. This SUCKS!!

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Michael Calleja says:
    December 24, 2016 at 12:57 am

    They don’t mention how salt will then go into runoff and contaminate lakes, streams, and Wells. Freshwater fish can be harmed by salt in the water. If salt is in well water, it will ruin pipes and dishwashers. And no u can’t wash it off your car. Other cars turn the brine into a mist which will seep into all the small seams of a vehicle. This will cause terrible rust, and quadruple repair costs as it damages vehicle mechanical systems.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia