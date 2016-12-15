CDOT: Salt Brine Will Help Keep Roads Clear This Winter

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation has added another tool to its arsenal to fight slick and icy roads this winter– salt brine.
CDOT says it’s a preventative measure so it’s placed on the roads before a storm hits. The brine includes three all-natural ingredients, salt, water and an anti-corrosion additive.
The salt CDOT uses comes from Salt Lake in Utah through an evaporation process.
CDOT says it’s not getting rid of the old method, magnesium chloride, just using the salt as an additional tool to be used before a storm. Magnesium chloride will be used when the temperature drops to below 20 degrees.
The salt mixture is cheaper than other methods and will help prevent flash freezing often seen during the evening commute.
“Brine has more surface area and it breaks the snowpack. So what we’re doing now is being more proactive and more aggressive,” said CDOT spokesman John Lorme.
Salt will cause all of our vehicles to RUST!
I like my cars to stay rust free. This SUCKS!!
They don’t mention how salt will then go into runoff and contaminate lakes, streams, and Wells. Freshwater fish can be harmed by salt in the water. If salt is in well water, it will ruin pipes and dishwashers. And no u can’t wash it off your car. Other cars turn the brine into a mist which will seep into all the small seams of a vehicle. This will cause terrible rust, and quadruple repair costs as it damages vehicle mechanical systems.