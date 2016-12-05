Hammers & Angels Help Families In Need

By Jennifer Brice

DENVER (CBS4) – For the past four years, radio station KBPI has been asking listeners to nominate families who need help with their homes. Families who have a story that inspires others to help and give.

Three hundred and eleven nominations poured in this year, taking CBS4’s Jennifer Brice to Arvada to tour the two homes getting major makeovers this year.

It’s a labor of love for this group of “rockers” with a whole lot of heart. Brice found handfuls of construction crews donating their time, skills, talents and anything needed to makeover a home. And the man behind the mic, KBPI morning show host Willie B, is the guy asking hundreds of his friends to help make it happen.

“The fact that I can put these guys together and create something like this… what a blessing,” says Willie. “What a game changer for a lot of people.”

Willie B has been rounding up construction crews for the past four years in what’s called “Hammers and Angels.” Listeners nominate families who need help major with their homes.

Brett Mickelsen, Owner of CQL Constructors, then coordinates the crews and throws in a lot of labor and resources.

“I always get a phone call within five minutes saying how can we help,” says Mickelsen. “Everyone has a story and wants to help.”

This year, two Arvada families were chosen in the “Hammers and Angels” program. One home belongs to the Zimmerman family. The husband and father, Jason, died in a motorcycle crash, leaving behind a wife, two girls and an extended family who live in the home.

LINK: Zimmerman Family GoFundMe Page

Willie B gets emotional talking about the family, “Seven people were all fed and relied on Jason,”

Mary, who lives around the corner from the Zimmerman home, was also nominated. Her son died a few years ago. Her home desperately needed help, so KBPI chose two families this year.

The renovations are remarkable from new concrete foundation, plumbing, electrical and many other things both needed and cosmetic.

Willie B thanks his listeners and partners who are making it happen, yet another year because people are so generous, “I’d just like to give them a big hug and say thank you because I can’t do all this on my own.”

Above all, restoration is another big partner in the “Hammers and Angels” project. There is a list of 100 companies that donate to the program in some way. Some of the renovations can cost upwards of $50,000 to $80,000 per home.

The big reveal for the families on the two homes happens Friday.

Jennifer Brice is a reporter with CBS4 focusing on crime and courts. Follow her on Facebook or on Twitter @CBS4Jenn.