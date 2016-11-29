Driver Shot, Killed After Giving Other Driver Middle Finger

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are releasing new details about two deadly shooting.
One was a deadly case of road rage.
On Saturday afternoon a driver was shot and killed near West Kentucky Avenue and Federal Boulevard. Police say Miguel Baray was taking too long at at stop sign and the car behind him honked.
When Baray gave that driver the middle finger, the other driver shot and killed him.
It turns out that driver is also a person of interest in a deadly shooting Thursday at East 43rd Avenue and Fillmore Street.
David Garcia is now facing murder charges after the road rage homicide.
Additional Resources
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Miguel Baray’s family.
One Comment
Neither should have been here, both illegals.