Largest Human Trafficking Sentence In Colorado History Handed Down

November 23, 2016 8:53 PM
Filed Under: Greeley, Human Trafficking, Paul Burman, Weld County, Weld County DA

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge has handed down the the maximum sentence to a pimp for trafficking underage girls in Greeley.

Paul Burman, 33, whose nickname was “Haylo,” was sentenced to 248 years in prison.

He pimped several victims, including both adults and teenagers. His youngest victim was 15.

Paul Burman (credit: Weld County)

Paul Burman (credit: Weld County)

One of the victims spoke at Wednesday’s sentencing, saying what Burman did traumatized her life.

The sentence was the largest ever in state history in a human trafficking case, according to the Weld County District Attorney’s office.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Alan Di says:
    November 24, 2016 at 8:26 am

    With good behavour he could lop off 15 years from that sentance!

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Janice Romanski Gardner says:
    November 25, 2016 at 1:41 am

    he will never survive in prison. inmates will take care of him in no time. Seen it all too often. Good luck Paul!

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Carrie (@_cpainter) says:
    March 4, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    If anyone wants to hear “haylo” older brother story email him at carriepainter@rocketmail.com.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

DENVER TRAVEL ADVENTURE SHOW CONTEST
late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia