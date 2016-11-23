Largest Human Trafficking Sentence In Colorado History Handed Down

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge has handed down the the maximum sentence to a pimp for trafficking underage girls in Greeley.
Paul Burman, 33, whose nickname was “Haylo,” was sentenced to 248 years in prison.
He pimped several victims, including both adults and teenagers. His youngest victim was 15.
One of the victims spoke at Wednesday’s sentencing, saying what Burman did traumatized her life.
The sentence was the largest ever in state history in a human trafficking case, according to the Weld County District Attorney’s office.
One Comment
With good behavour he could lop off 15 years from that sentance!
he will never survive in prison. inmates will take care of him in no time. Seen it all too often. Good luck Paul!
If anyone wants to hear “haylo” older brother story email him at carriepainter@rocketmail.com.