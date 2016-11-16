No Grand Jury In Cold Case Homicide

By Matt Kroschel

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Despite pleas from police detectives, the Chaffee County District Attorney has decided not to convene a grand jury in the cold case disappearance of Beverly England.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Speeze confirmed to CBS4 in February that a suspect they believe is responsible for England’s was identified. That person’s name was not released but Speeze said the suspect lives in the San Luis Valley.

The cold case became active last year when DNA proved bones found years ago in a mountainous area were in fact those of the missing woman from Salida.

This surprise decision about the grand jury by District Attorney Molly Chilson left many hopeful family and friends “shocked.”

England was last seen in 1980. Her husband reported her missing after the 32-year-old failed to return home.

Her husband was publicly cleared in the case.

Chilson says despite the renewed efforts since her remains were identified, there has been few new clues in the case.

“Strategic leaks to the media used as an investigative tool were used over the last year. I never said we were close to making an arrest in this case,” Chilson told CBS4 by phone Wednesday.

The decision to not file charges now does not mean charges could not be filed in the future, Chilson added.

The 11th District Attorney Office does not traditionally use a grand jury system, but had pursued that earlier this spring in this specific case.

“The Chaffee County commissioners did not take a vote to provide the funding we needed to convene a grand jury, but even if that would have happened I don’t feel there was enough evidence to move forward at this time,” Chilson said.

