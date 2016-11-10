Suspect At Large After Shooting Outside Nightclub And Chase

DENVER (CBS4) – One person was shot after an apparent robbery outside a Denver nightclub, and the shooter escaped after stealing a car and leading police on a chase.

The situation started just before 2 a.m. Thursday when two men were robbed at gunpoint in the Stone nightclub parking lot, located on Morrison Road near the intersection of Sheridan Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue.

During the confrontation one of the victims was shot and critically injured.

Neighbors say the shooting isn’t that surprising.

“I was asleep in my bedroom when all of a sudden I heard a gunshot but I didn’t bother to get up because there’s always trouble at that place and I don’t want to get shot, either,” said Larry Vialpando.

Police said the shooter then escaped in a red Camaro that belonged to one of the two victims. Officers pursued the driver across county lines and down Interstate 25.

The pursuit covered at least 30 miles and reached excessively dangerous speeds at times. The shooter drove south on the interstate all the way to Castle Rock. Then the Camaro doubled back after getting off on the Happy Canyon Road exit and headed north towards Denver.

Police lost sight of the stolen car at that point but later located the vehicle in Centennial.

The Camaro was found at an apartment complex called the Villas on Holly Apartments near the intersection of Arapahoe Road and Glencoe Street, but the driver wasn’t found.

A tow truck came to take the Camaro away from the scene before daybreak. The car had numerous bullet holes on its back end.

In March, a man was found dead outside the Stone nightclub.

Police have not released a suspect description in Thursday’s shooting.