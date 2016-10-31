Denver Woman Charged In Shooting During Pipeline Protest

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Attempted murder and other charges have been filed against a Denver woman who allegedly fired three shots at North Dakota law officers during an operation to force Dakota Access pipeline protesters off private land.
Authorities say 37-year-old Red Fawn Fallis was arrested Thursday after she allegedly pulled out a .38-caliber pistol and fired three times, narrowly missing a sheriff’s deputy. Officers didn’t return fire.
Fallis also was charged Monday with preventing arrest, possession of a concealed handgun and possession of marijuana. Court records don’t list an attorney to comment on those charges.
She faces up to 20 years in prison on the attempted murder charge.
Court records show Fallis was arrested twice in September during pipeline protests and pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
One Comment
Brutal Arrest of Red Fawn – The Empty Hand
Frame by frame review of the brutal arrest of Red Fawn Fallis of Denver to show the empty hand seconds before shots are fired.
On Oct. 27th ,2016 the police raided the 1851 Treaty Camp. Grandmothers and grandfathers and youth were pulled out of sacred sweat lodges, old and precious teepees were destroyed, along with holy ceremonial items such as the chanupa, our sacred ceremonial pipe.
More than 140 people were arrested that day. Bail was raised from $200 to $1,500 for each. All have been released except, Red Fawn. Her bail is set for $110k. That day, Red Fawn was serving as a trained medic. She was helping injured water protectors who had been sprayed with mace and hit by rubber bullets. As Red Fawn retreated from the front lines, three officers targeted, tackled and threw her to the ground. One officer pulled his weapon and placed it against her back . While she was pinned to the ground, shots were fired.