Suspect In Fatal Shooting Has Long History With Police

October 24, 2016 8:57 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a home in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood that occurred early Sunday morning.

Michael E. Lewis, 46, lives at the home where it happened and is now behind bars at the Downtown Detention Center. He has a long history with police.

A probable cause statement says when Lewis was asked where the gun was during the 911 call he didn’t answer. Lewis told police someone broke into his home in the 4700 block of North Ireland Court and that he had to shoot that person.

Legally, Lewis should not have a gun because of a prior felony conviction.

The victim, 53-year-old Thomas Johnson Jr., was shot in the head and both legs. Sources say Johnson was shot inside the house, possibly upstairs. The arrest affidavit says there were no signs of forced entry to the home.

“Our investigators are back out at the scene trying to gathering additional evidence and information that will help us better understand the circumstance that led up to the shooting,” police spokesman Doug Schepman said.

Police say Johnson also had an extensive criminal history.

  1. George Hilman (@GeorgeHilman) says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Want to know the primary reason why this criminal has long criminal history and was still out committing crimes?

    Liberals.
    .

