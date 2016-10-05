Caught On Camera: Man Kidnaps Ex-Girlfriend, Shoots Good Samaritan

By Karen Morfitt

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are searching for a violent man who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and then shot both her and a Good Samaritan who tried to help.

Brian Geer says he and his wife woke up to panicked screams from a woman at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

“There’s a reason she came to our door,” Geer said.

That woman was running from her ex-boyfriend. Desperate to get away, she showed up on Geer’s front porch and began frantically ringing the doorbell.

Before Geer could get outside, video from his home surveillance system he shared with CBS4 shows the suspect grabbing the young woman, shooting her in the leg and then dragging her into the street.

“I don’t really know what my plan was. I don’t know if I had one,” Geer told CBS4.

Without hestiation, Geer intervened, doing his best to fight the suspect off of the young woman.

“I wanted to get him off of her. I think I was hoping to hit him hard enough to knock the gun out of his hand,” he said.

She was able to break free. But the suspect didn’t drop the gun.

Instead, he shot Geer in the femur and then took off.

After years working as a paramedic he started to react to his wound and the wound of the woman beside him.

Eventually he made his way back to his doorstep, where police would find him waiting.

“She needed help so that’s what I reacted to. … Looking back it really does scary me. I don’t want to leave my son without a dad or my wife without a husband,” he said.

Days later, with a bullet still lodged in his lower abdomen, Geer is laughing again and focused on his recovery. Also, that frantic young woman who was at his doorstep is safe, and Geer says that helps ease the pain.

“We’re actually both happy that she picked our door. I hate to think what might have been,” he said.

Jesus Garcia, 32, should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is wanted for kidnapping, three counts of first degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and felony menacing.

He was described as being 5-foot-8, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is associated with a residence in the 4700 block of East Yale Avenue and may be driving a black Cadillac Escalade with white lettering on the back, or a white Mercedes with a black racing stripe.

Garcia’s criminal history includes assault to a peace officer, assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, felony menacing, assault, eluding, resisting arrest, forgery, trespass and possession of a controlled substance.

To help Geer with his mounting medical expenses, friends have set up a GoFundMe account.

