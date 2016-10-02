Broncos Pass Lakers To Become Second-Winningest Sports Franchise

Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Pat Bowlen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Paxton Lynch #12 of the Denver Broncos looks for an open receiver during the third quarter of an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 2, 2016 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS4) – The Broncos are the second-best team in pro sports since Pat Bowlen bought the team.

With Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Broncos moved ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers for the second-highest win percentage among American pro sports franchises during Pat Bowlen’s ownership.

Since 1984, only one other professional sports team in the country has a better win percentage than the Broncos.

Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates his touchdown with a somersault during the fourth quarter of their game the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 2, 2016 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Joseph Garnett Jr. /Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs have a record of 1,631 and 945, during that time, for a win percentage of .633.

The Broncos win percentage is .616, with a record of 316 and 197.

Rounding out the top five are the Los Angeles Lakers (.616), the New England Patriots (.605), and the San Francisco 49ers (.603).

  1. Colin Mahoney says:
    October 3, 2016 at 5:54 pm

    lol… if you measure winning by winning percentage…. sure. Other teams measure by titles.

    1. Jess says:
      October 3, 2016 at 8:46 pm

      Other teams?? The Broncos have their fair share of AFC championships and Superbowls

  2. Mark Ellerbroek says:
    October 4, 2016 at 2:36 pm

    lol the All Blacks have a win percentage of 78% in 113 years of their games and they have much more fierce competition since they play internationally

  3. Ronald Porupsky says:
    November 13, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    When you have to add parameters to your post to make it true, it’s probably wiser just to not post it.

