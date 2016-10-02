Broncos Pass Lakers To Become Second-Winningest Sports Franchise

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS4) – The Broncos are the second-best team in pro sports since Pat Bowlen bought the team.
With Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Broncos moved ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers for the second-highest win percentage among American pro sports franchises during Pat Bowlen’s ownership.
Since 1984, only one other professional sports team in the country has a better win percentage than the Broncos.
The San Antonio Spurs have a record of 1,631 and 945, during that time, for a win percentage of .633.
The Broncos win percentage is .616, with a record of 316 and 197.
Rounding out the top five are the Los Angeles Lakers (.616), the New England Patriots (.605), and the San Francisco 49ers (.603).
lol… if you measure winning by winning percentage…. sure. Other teams measure by titles.
Other teams?? The Broncos have their fair share of AFC championships and Superbowls
lol the All Blacks have a win percentage of 78% in 113 years of their games and they have much more fierce competition since they play internationally
When you have to add parameters to your post to make it true, it’s probably wiser just to not post it.