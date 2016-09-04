Navy Vet On Cross-Country Mission For Parental Equality

DENVER (CBS4) – A retired Navy veteran is on a cross-county journey he says is about bringing attention to parental equality.

Kash Jackson says he represents parents across the country caught up in battles with family courts even though they may not have been charged with a crime.

Jackson carries the flag with the stars and stripes upside down. Supporters say that’s a signal of danger to life and property.

“Right now in America they are incentivizing state courts to take our children from us, to reduce us down to visitors — thousands and thousands of dollars in litigation,” Jackson said. “I spent $40,000-plus in litigation, and all I want to do is be a father.”

Jackson started his journey in Olympia, Washington, and will also stop in cities like Topeka, Chicago and Indianapolis before ending up in the nation’s capital.