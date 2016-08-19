Man Gets 36 Years In Prison For Role In Triple Homicide

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for his role in the shooting deaths of three people in Adams County.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Furmen Leyba was sentenced Friday for the Dec. 10 shooting that killed 18-year-old Johnny Gutierrez, 37-year-old Jason Quijada and 17-year-old Jayson Figueroa. Leyba was convicted in June of aggravated robbery and being an accessory to first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say he and his co-defendant, 42-year-old Gabriel Flores, robbed two of the victims and another person of money, firearms, drugs and credit cards. Gutierrez, Quijada and Figueroa were found shot to death in a home after a distraught woman called 911 to report a disturbance.



Flores, the alleged gunman, is scheduled for a competency hearing Aug. 26.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)