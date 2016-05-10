Take A Wild Boat Ride, Or Calm Tour Along The Colorado River

By Matt Kroschel

DEBEQUE, Colo. (CBS4) – Imagine traveling on the Colorado River at speeds of more than 50 mph, pushed along by the power of a jet engine!

Jet Boat Colorado boat tours recently launched the first of its kind adventure and scenic tour jet boat rides on the Western Slope.

CBS4 Mountain Newsroom reporter Matt Kroschel and photojournalist John Mason strapped in for a wild ride Tuesday.

The wild mustang boat is 20 feet long with theatre-style seating for up to 11 people.

The boat is built for high speeds and maneuverability and is equipped with a GM 6.2 liter, L86, fuel injected engine giving it 420 horsepower.

“This is the first river boat experience of its kind in Colorado. We are hoping to give people who enjoy water recreation a new type of adventure,” said Joe Keys, owner of Jet Boat Colorado.

There are two types of boat tours offered: the adventure tour and scenic tour.

The adventure tour will take passengers on speeds that will get their adrenaline pumping. The passengers will experience part rafting, part rodeo and part race car with this tour. Passengers will be thrilled and amazed and will of course get wet!

The expert driver will give passengers the experience of power sliders, fishtails, speed runs and Jet Boat’s famous “cowboy spin.” Passengers will also enjoy scenic points of interest and a few stories.

The scenic tour is a slower-paced and drier ride. Enjoy comfortable seating with abundant photo opportunities with mountain vistas and a wide variety of wildlife on the tour.

Passengers will see views of the Bookcliffs, Battlement Mesa, and Grand Mesa, while learning about the rich human and natural history of Western Colorado and the lore of the Colorado River.

The tours will be available daily until mid-September.

Additional Resources

For more information visit www.jetboatcolorado.com or Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/jetboatcolorado .

