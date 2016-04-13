Police: No Gun Found After Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– No gun was found at the scene of an officer-involved shooting where a bank robbery suspect was shot and killed.

Denver Police Cmdr. Ron Saunier talked about Tuesday’s deadly shooting during a news conference on Wednesday.

(credit: Denver Police)

(credit: Denver Police)

He said Officer Jeff Motz believed the suspect had a gun when he fired approximately seven shots after the suspect, later identified as Dion Damon, made a threatening movement. But no gun was found at the scene near 14th and Bannock.

The Safe Streets Task Force had been following Damon, accused of robbing a bank on South Holly last month.

Police describe the robbery as a “take-over style” bank robbery which is typically very violent where he made victims lie face down on the floor at gunpoint. Damon was also well-known to law enforcement.

Dion Damon (credit: Denver Police)

Dion Damon (credit: Denver Police)

“This was a very violent bank robbery that went on and this is information that was provided to all of our officers on this. Our suspect also had a fairly lengthy criminal history to include assault, interference, extortion, shoplifting violations, a fairly long record,” said Saunier.

(credit: Denver Police Department)

(credit: Denver Police Department)

Saunier said the windows in the vehicle were tinted dark and it was difficult for officers to see inside. They had been giving Damon commands for about a minute and when he was unresponsive, officers approached the car.

The bank robbery suspect's vehicle (credit: CBS)

The bank robbery suspect’s vehicle (credit: CBS)

Saunier said when Damon stopped his vehicle on 13th near Bannock, the team waited until a woman and child exited the car. At that point, officers used their cars to block in Damon’s car and then approached him.

Motz is a nearly 23-year veteran of the Denver Police Department. The investigation into the deadly shooting continues.

LINK: Read The Dion Damon Arrest Warrant

Comments

One Comment

  1. Lisa Ponce says:
    October 25, 2017 at 1:52 am

    He wasnt married nor he didnt have a son 8 yrs old

    Reply | Report comment |

