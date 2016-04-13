Police: No Gun Found After Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– No gun was found at the scene of an officer-involved shooting where a bank robbery suspect was shot and killed.

Denver Police Cmdr. Ron Saunier talked about Tuesday’s deadly shooting during a news conference on Wednesday.

He said Officer Jeff Motz believed the suspect had a gun when he fired approximately seven shots after the suspect, later identified as Dion Damon, made a threatening movement. But no gun was found at the scene near 14th and Bannock.

The Safe Streets Task Force had been following Damon, accused of robbing a bank on South Holly last month.

Police describe the robbery as a “take-over style” bank robbery which is typically very violent where he made victims lie face down on the floor at gunpoint. Damon was also well-known to law enforcement.

“This was a very violent bank robbery that went on and this is information that was provided to all of our officers on this. Our suspect also had a fairly lengthy criminal history to include assault, interference, extortion, shoplifting violations, a fairly long record,” said Saunier.

Saunier said the windows in the vehicle were tinted dark and it was difficult for officers to see inside. They had been giving Damon commands for about a minute and when he was unresponsive, officers approached the car.

Saunier said when Damon stopped his vehicle on 13th near Bannock, the team waited until a woman and child exited the car. At that point, officers used their cars to block in Damon’s car and then approached him.

Motz is a nearly 23-year veteran of the Denver Police Department. The investigation into the deadly shooting continues.

