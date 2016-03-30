Lifeline Offers Phone Service To Qualified Applicants, Says CEO Issa Asad

The Federal Lifeline Assistance program make landlines and mobile phones more affordable for eligible households. In order to receive a free cell phone and service, individuals must meet federally mandated income guidelines or participate in select federal assistance programs.

The application process is managed directly through approved and FCC-regulated Lifeline providers like Q Link Wireless, based in Dania Beach, Florida. “Q Link Wireless is one of the many providers committed to helping individuals through the Lifeline Federal Assistance program,” says CEO Issa Asad, “We encourage qualified individuals to apply and utilize this important benefit.”

How to Qualify and Apply

To qualify, applicants must have a household income at or below the state or federal guidelines, depending on the location. Applicants may also qualify for Lifeline if they currently participate in a government assistance program like Food Stamps (SNAP), Medicaid, or others.

Getting Started with the Lifeline Application Process

When applying through an approved provider, Asad explains that applicants should be prepared to provide documentation to certify eligibility, which may include providing one or more of the following documents:

Proof that the applicant receives benefits or assistance from a qualifying program (e.g., program award letter or benefit card)

Proof of income, such as a recent paycheck stub, previous year’s tax return, or Social Security benefits statement

Proof if identity, such as a valid driver’s license or passport

Applicants must also be prepared to provide their name, address, date of birth, and their Social Security number or Tribal Identification number.

Annual Recertification

Once an applicant is approved, the Lifeline program requires participants to re-certify their eligibility each year. According to Issa Asad, “if participants fail to submit the necessary documentation in accordance with the annual deadline, or if they no longer meet eligibility requirements, customers may not continue to receive the service.”

Asad further explains that “Q Link Wireless makes the application and recertification processes are quick, and the benefit of having the Lifeline phone not only provides access to necessary emergency services, but also improves the quality of life for many participants who use their Lifeline phone to obtain work and contact medical centers for care” for customers. The Lifeline program provides a much needed benefit for struggling families and individuals.

Above content provided by Issa Asad CEO of Q Link Wireless and Quadrant Holdings, located in Dania, Florida.