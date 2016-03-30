Issa Asad Explains How Lifeline Opens Doors For Struggling Families

For Americans at or below the federal poverty line, access to sufficient and affordable phone services is difficult, if not impossible. The federal Lifeline Assistance Program offers an invaluable solution for Americans all over the country. Q Link Wireless and Quadrant Holdings, LLC CEO Issa Asad is quick to point out that the benefits are much more than monetary.

About the Lifeline Program

The Lifeline program offers discounts on landline and wireless phone service to people who are experiencing financial difficulties and are unable to make ends meet. Under the program, qualifying households can receive free or discounted phone services, offering precious breathing room for families in need.

Since its inception over 30 years ago, the Lifeline program has grown exponentially. Today, Lifeline is helping millions of people gain access to basic phone service and, in the process, improve their lives in many ways, such as offering the ability to pursue job leads and calling for help in an emergency.

Lifeline Providers

Lifeline service are provided by private companies, regulated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and state entities. Not all Lifeline program providers are not created equal. Some offer additional perks, like Dania, Florida’s Q Link Wireless, which not only offers free monthly minutes, but also includes a free cell phone as part of the deal.

Types of Discounts

Lifeline recipients are eligible for varying levels of support through the Lifeline program, depending on federal, state, or tribal regulations. The program offers discounted service on either a landline or on wireless phone service, though Asad explains that for many, “a wireless phone is a great option to ensure safety on the go.”

Beyond the Financial Benefits

While even minor financial support can offer major relief for today’s cash-strapped, low-income families, Asad explains, “From fostering social connections between family and friends to providing unprecedented access to emergency services providers, Lifeline opens doors for struggling families.”

Low-income individuals and families face many obstacles, but limited or no access to critical phone service doesn’t have to be one of them. The Lifeline program and companies like Q Link Wireless allow eligible participants can take an important step toward getting and staying connected.

