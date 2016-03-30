Issa Asad: Debunking 4 Common Myths About The Lifeline Assistance Program

Recently, false claims have circulated based on incorrect information about the Lifeline Assistance program. Rumors are that it’s the program was started by the Obama administration and paid for through federal taxes. As Issa Asad, CEO and President of Q Link Wireless, explains, these claims are inaccurate.

In today’s interconnected world, phone service is incredibly important. Telecommunications companies like Asad’s Q Link Wireless, based in Dania, Florida choose to participate in Lifeline in order to help everyone have affordable access to basic phone service. Enrollment is available to individuals who qualify based on federal or state-specific eligibility criteria.

Unfortunately, misinformation about the Lifeline Assistance program is causing confusion about the program’s benefits and eligibility requirements. The information below separates myth from fact.

Myth: The government is giving away free cell phones.

Fact: Cellular service providers provide the actual phones, not the government.

The Lifeline Assistance program was started during the Reagan Administration to help make phone services more affordable for eligible households. Under the Bush Administration in 2005, the program expanded to include discounts on prepaid wireless plans. Asad explains that “eligible households now receive free or discounted service.” While the Lifeline Assistance Program subsidizes the monthly service, approved providers like Q Link Wireless pay for and provide customers with free cell phone to use with the subsidized monthly service.

Myth: The Lifeline program is funded by taxpayers and exacerbating the federal deficit.

Fact: No federal money goes to the Lifeline program.

The Lifeline program is fully funded by telecommunication companies. Providers collect a “Universal Service fee” from customers on their monthly bills and use this fee to fund program costs. No federal funding goes to support the Lifeline program, and it is not increasing the federal deficit. In fact, as Q Link Wireless CEO Issa Asad explains, the Lifeline program may even help to reduce government spending. “Providing low-income individuals with cell phones makes it easier for them to get a job and keep it,” says Asad. “Individuals with jobs will have a reduced need for federal assistance, which actually lowers the deficit.” The service also ensures easier access to healthcare, allowing recipients to contact health care services quickly, before their health deteriorates, saving on medical costs on more severe health problems—costs often paid by Medicaid.

Myth: The Lifeline program is only for people who receive welfare benefits.

Fact: Lifeline is a program for qualified low-income individuals and households.

Lifeline recipients do not have to receive welfare to qualify for Lifeline. Lifeline is available to individuals and households with an income that is at or below state or federal poverty guidelines, including senior citizens. Recipients may also qualify for Lifeline if they participate in other federal assistance programs, such as supplemental security income (SSI), federal public housing assistance, or supplemental nutrition assistance programs (SNAP).

Myth: The Lifeline program is easy to abuse for fraudulent free phones.

Fact: Strict eligibility requirements and FCC reforms root out abuse.

Fraud and abuse are two concerns commonly raised against the Lifeline program. In reality, the likelihood for such fraud and abuse is very low, thanks in part to strict FCC anti-fraud measures and provider-implemented systems. Eligible households may only have one phone line at a time (either land line or mobile). Recent FCC reforms created a centralized database to manage program participants and eligibility approvals, making it harder to commit fraud. Program participants who violate the “one household, one line” rule are subject to criminal and/or civil penalties.

Despite some common misconceptions about the Lifeline program, the truth is that Lifeline empowers thousands of low-income Americans every day with access to critical phone service. From scheduling job interviews to managing child care, equitable telecommunications access is changing lives.

Above content provided by Issa Asad CEO of Q Link Wireless and Quadrant Holdings, located in Dania, Florida.