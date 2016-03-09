Co-Owner Of Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch Accused Of Serving Alcohol To Minors

BACHELOR GULCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A New Year’s Eve party has the co-owner of the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch in trouble with the law. Salomon Juan Marcos Villarreal is accused of serving alcohol to minors at a party in his Beaver Creek home.
Villarreal has been charged with four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, felonies that each carry a maximum of six years behind bars.
The district attorney told CBS4 that the party happened on New Year’s Eve where teens were allowed access to the liquor cabinet in Villarreal’s home.
According to the arrest warrant, dozens of people showed for the party, many of them underage.
“Looks like dozens of underage kids showed up. The alcohol is flowing, unfortunately, was going to the wrong mouths. There was no control at this party whatsoever and many 17-year-olds were drinking at their whim,” said Fifth Judicial District Attorney Bruce Brown, representing Clear Creek, Lake, Summit and Eagle Counties.
Villarreal was released from custody on $5,000 bond. Brown said the case remains under investigation and would not rule out the possibility of other charges being filed.
