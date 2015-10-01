COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies Manager Bud Black. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

It’s Now More Expensive To Visit Rocky Mountain National Park

October 1, 2015 10:18 AM
(credit: CBS)

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – It now costs more to visit Rocky Mountain National Park.

Starting Thursday a seven-day pass has increased from $20 to $30 and an annual pass increased from $40 to $50.

The park has introduced a day use pass for $20.

The park also has plans to increase campground fees starting next season.

  1. Van Litespeed says:
    July 31, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Its amazing, I calculated the entrance fee and average amount of vistors a year and this government rakes in over $20,000,000 in entrance fees not even including all the other fees. Seriously, pathetic. You cant do ANYTHING in the park as well, there are so many rules and restrictions its a joke. Parking was miserable and horribly managed by park rangers running around like a bunch of knob heads. You dint feel like you are in nature, it feels like a lame amusement park. I wont be back for sure, there are TONS of public space trails not subject to overbearing rules and fees that this government has staked their claim to nature and makes you pay the the privledge of walking in “their” land all in the name of preservation, ya what a joke, look how well they preserve everything else with their big business and chemical food killing the planet.

