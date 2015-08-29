Transgender Teen Accused Of Attempted Murder In Car Crash

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– A transgender teenager is behind bars for attempted murder for his role in a car crash.

Police in Longmont say the 16-year-old girl, who identifies as male, crashed his SUV into another car at Third Avenue and Emery Street and tried to stab those inside.

Investigators say the 21-year-old male driver of a green Honda Civic and his 19-year-old female passenger took an intentional hit from the teenage driver of the silver Nissan.

“The female had called her friend from Aurora because she was wanting to end this relationship. She had been abused, she had a black eye,” said Longmont Police Detective Cmdr. Jeff Satur.

Satur said the 21-year-old from Aurora had just picked up his 19-year-old friend, a young woman from Longmont, when her boyfriend rammed into their car and tried to stab them. The knife had a 7-inch blade.

“When he got out of the car, he was wearing a knife on his hip and all the officers described it as a Rambo-style knife,” said Satur. “A big, heavy blade and that’s not something that you want somebody swinging at you.”

The driver held down the teen in the parking lot until officers arrived and took him into custody.

Satur said it’s one of about 400 domestic violence arrests in Longmont each year, “It affects all relationships. Male-male, female-female, transgender. Predominantly, it’s in the male-female relationships.”