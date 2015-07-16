COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest CU quarterback Sefo Liufau. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Drugs Suspected In Crash That Left 9-Year-Old Girl In Critical Condition

July 16, 2015 4:50 PM
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora believe a driver possibly under the influence of drugs caused a three-vehicle crash that left a 9-year-old girl in critical condition and injured several people.

According to Lt, Michael McClelland, the crash happened on East Jewell Avenue just west of the E-470 toll road just before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

McClelland said a 2002 Ford Taurus driven by a 29-year-old man was westbound on Jewell from the toll road when it drifted into the eastbound lanes and hit the rear end of a 2007 Jeep Commander driven by a 54-year-old male with a 50-year-old female passenger. The Taurus then collided with a 2008 Dodge Caravan driven by a 42-year- woman with a 41-year-old female front passenger and a 9-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy in the second row passenger seats.

The 9-year-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition. The 8-year-old boy sustained serious bodily injuries and is in stable condition. Both adult women in the Caravan were hospitalized with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Taurus had to be extracted from the car and has non-life-threatening injuries.

“Based on evidence collected at the scene, we suspect driver of (the Taurus) may be under the influence of drugs,” McClelland said in a statement.

Charges against driver are pending.

No injury information was released about the couple in the Jeep Commander.

No names have been released.

