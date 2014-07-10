Mother Of Boy Killed: ‘You’ve Destroyed My Family’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The mother of a 5-year-old Colorado Springs boy killed in a crash in Colorado Springs says it was a tragedy that never should have happened.

The accident happened on Tuesday night on North Murray Boulevard near East Bijou Street.

Isahaq Hameed and his father Raphael were walking along the road when police say a car came speeding around the corner and hit them. Isahaq was pinned against a fence by the car and killed and Raphael was critically hurt.

Xyrjah Goldston, the 21-year-old driver of the car, is facing vehicular homicide charges in the case.

Heidi Hameed, Isahaq’s mom and Raphael’s wife, said she feels sorry for the suspect.

“This is not right. You’ve destroyed my family,” was Heidi Hamid’s message for the suspect. “My little boy is dead. And I’m never going to be able to hold him, and I’m never going to be able to put him in kindergarten and I’m never going to be able to see him get married.”

Police say Goldston admitted she came around the corner too fast in her BMW, and that she was overcorrecting around the curve when the accident happened. She told police she was going 55 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Raphael had to have his leg amputated and was scheduled for more surgery Thursday.

“Rafael was really badly banged up. He had his right leg amputated below the knee. He has a fractured femur,” said Heidi.

Goldston also suffered injuries in the crash along with three passengers were in the car with her.

Mariana Hathaway witnessed the accident and said it was devastating.

“It’s just hard seeing kids go at this age when it’s not their time,” she said.

On Wednesday flowers and candles were placed in the spot where the crash happened.

Goldston is being held in the El Paso County Jail. She made her first appearance before a judge through a video link on Wednesday.

Heidi said drivers like her need to realize a moment’s distraction can have grave consequences.

“She has no idea what she took off this world,” she said.