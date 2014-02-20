Man In Custody After Barricading Himself In Hotel Room

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is in custody after he threatened deputies and barricaded himself in a hotel room Wednesday night in Centennial.
The incident lasted through the night at the Drury Inn located at 9445 East Dry creek Road. It began after deputies were called for a welfare check on one of the hotel’s guests.
“When deputies arrived, the subject threatened to shoot deputies and damage the hotel,” the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Deputies were able to determine the subject had barricaded himself using the furnishings in the room.”
The man, identified as Michael Alan Connell, 26, voluntarily surrendered and was arrested by deputies Thursday morning.
Nobody was injured during the standoff but significant damage to the room was discovered.
Deputies found a suspicious package inside the room. The bomb squad checked the package and it wasn’t harmful.
Nearby rooms were evacuated during the incident.
