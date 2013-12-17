Arvada Man Arrested In Online Child Luring Case

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is in jail and accused of trying to have sex with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Investigators say 24-year-old Byron Creach was actually talking to an undercover deputy.
They say he arranged a meeting with the teen Friday to have sex and that’s when he was arrested.
Creach is a registered sex offender.
So who can i report this man to? he has been messaging my 16 year old daughter for the past two days trying to get her to his hotel down in lakewood… i reached out to the police and no one ever showed up?