4 On Your Side: No Need To Pay For Copy Of House Deed

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo (CBS4) – New homeowners are reporting getting letters in the mail that ask them to pay to get a copy of their deed. The letters come from two different companies, but consumers need to know that they don’t need to pay for a copy of their deed.

Al and Paulette Liska recently bought a home in Highlands Ranch. They moved from Illinois to be near kids and grandkids. Even these experienced homeowners were taken back when they got both letters in the mail.

“So I said, ‘Ok, maybe there is something we have to get, to record, to receive a copy to put in the safe, etc.’ ” Paulette explained to CBS4.

Brandy Brown is a new homebuyer, and got a little lost in all the paperwork. When she got the letters in the mail, she thought they were official.

“Well what got me was the ‘final notice.’ I thought I didn’t pay something. ‘Oh, great. I just bought a new house. I don’t have any money to pay this,’ ” Brown said.

The letters do look official and list detailed information about the property. On form is from Washington D.C. and has a fee of $83. The other is from Local Records Office in Denver and asks for $89.

“It’s a new thing that they’re sending out to people and I was quite surprised to hear about it,” said Real Estate Agent Randy Brown.

Both letters state clearly in the fine print:

This is not a bill. This is a solicitation; you are under no obligation to pay the amount stated.

And it’s unnecessary, according to Brown.

“You receive a copy of your deed at the closing table and then the original is recorded and returned to you. I don’t see why you’d ever need to get a copy of the deed,” Rand Brown told CBS4.

4 On Your Side Consumer Investigator Jodi Brooks went to the Local Records Office address on Larimer Street – it’s a UPS store. The management here says they are in the process of closing the mailbox and returning any mail left in it.

The homeowners who contacted us about this didn’t fall for it and they want to make sure no one else does either. If you do want a copy of your deed, Randy Brown says just call your broker, or call the title company and they’ll send it to you. Of you can go to the county clerk’s office, you may have to pay the cost of a copy.

RELATED: More Reports By 4 On Your Side Consumer Investigator Jodi Brooks

– Written for the Web by CBS4 Special Projects Producer Libby Smith