Boulder Bicyclist Gets Ticket After Getting Clipped By Car

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A car and bike collided in Boulder over the weekend, but only one person was ticketed and it wasn’t the driver.

The accident happened Saturday morning along South Broadway at Greenbriar Boulevard.

Mark Taydus told CBS4 he riding his bicycle home from work and he pressed the walk button so he could cross in the crosswalk. When he was crossing the walk light was flashing red but he thought he could get past before oncoming cars had a green light.

He almost did, but when the light turned green a car clipped him. Even though he was the one who was struck he got a $50 ticket.

“I knew that my leg was going to be in serious danger. I just instinctively jumped off my bike,” he said.

Boulder police say Taydus did not have the right of way, which is why he got the ticket.

“I was surprised. I thought that, you know,I was hit, and I thought that she would be at fault for not being a responsible driver,” he said.

Taydus’ mother drove him to the hospital to treat his minor cuts on his head and elbow. His bike also needs a new wheel.

“I know now that it’s probably better to ease on the side of caution rather than trying to be aggressive and cross traffic when it’s not safe to cross,” he said.