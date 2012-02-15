Best Cupcakes In Denver

From hard candy to extravagant cakes, Colorado’s sweet tooth is never left unsatisfied. As this craving for confections becomes more apparent to the culinary masters that call Denver home, one tasty trend has emerged–the hand-crafted cupcake. Offering countless variations of cake topped with creamy frosting, here are Denver’s best places for cupcake lovers.

Cake Crumbs

2216 Kearney St. Denver, CO 80207

(303) 861-4912

Despite the name, Cake Crumbs isn’t just about cakes and other savory sweets. They also have food including breakfast and lunch items including breakfast burritos, egg sandwiches, house chicken salad, chicken pot pie and more. Of course, confections are the name of the game at this sweet shops. Their specialized cakes are known throughout Denver, and while you’re there, you won’t be able to resist walking out with a cupcake or two either. In addition to their regular flavors like chocolate, lemon, vanilla and red velvet, they have a lineup of special weekly flavors.

Buttercream Bakeshop

129 Adams St. Denver, CO 80206

(303) 322-2253

Buttercream Bakeshop has kept their delicious cupcakes and pastries in the family, opening in 2008 before being bought a few years ago by a long-time baker and decorator Sarah and her parents. As everyone knows, there’s nothing better than home cooking and that’s exactly what this bakeshop offers, but with flair. Their cupcakes are so beautiful you may think twice before devouring them, but it’s a good bet that you just won’t be able to resist. Their cupcakes come in flavors including toffee crunch, cookie dough, coconut and peanut butter and chocolate.

Happy Bakeshop

3434 West 32nd Ave. Denver, CO 80211

(303) 477-3556

Using only the freshest and best ingredients available, Happy Bakeshop creates delicious cakes, pies, truffles, cookies and just about every sweet treat a customer’s heart desires, including the beloved cupcake. In addition to daily offerings, Happy Bakeshop also provides a few special creations for each day of the week, making sure that its customers always have something new to try. Happy Bakeshop also makes its specialty-diet customers smile by offering gluten-free, vegan and allergen-free cupcakes and treats.

Zack Christofferson is a freelance writer living in Denver. He is a self proclaimed beer geek and enjoys tasting and discussing Colorado’s wide selection of wonderful beers.