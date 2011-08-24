Free Cell Phones For Seniors At JeffCo D.A. Safety Fair

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- CBS4 is committed to help Coloradans stay safe. CBS4 is sponsoring the JeffCo D.A. Community Safety Fair, designed to protect families.
It is designed to be a comprehensive safety and well being event that offers free document shredding, free electronics recycling and free credit report checks. There will also be a free prescription drug round-up, a free bicycle helmet giveaway and free cell phones for seniors.
“Seniors can come, for instance, and get a free 911 cell phone that gives them a link when they’re at home or out walking to make a 911 call,” said Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Cary Johnson.
The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Community Safety Fair is free to anyone who wants to attend. The fair is Saturday, August 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Grounds.
