Free Cell Phones For Seniors At JeffCo D.A. Safety Fair

August 24, 2011 3:14 PM
Filed Under: Jefferson County, Jefferson County District Attorney Safety Fair

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- CBS4 is committed to help Coloradans stay safe. CBS4 is sponsoring the JeffCo D.A. Community Safety Fair, designed to protect families.

It is designed to be a comprehensive safety and well being event that offers free document shredding, free electronics recycling and free credit report checks. There will also be a free prescription drug round-up, a free bicycle helmet giveaway and free cell phones for seniors.

“Seniors can come, for instance, and get a free 911 cell phone that gives them a link when they’re at home or out walking to make a 911 call,” said Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Cary Johnson.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Community Safety Fair is free to anyone who wants to attend. The fair is Saturday, August 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Grounds.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jone Watson says:
    June 23, 2017 at 4:16 am

    you can get more info at our site:
    http://www.cellphonesseniors.org/

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch